Four held with cannabis worth Rs 7.17 lakh in Andhra's Chittoor

Four persons were arrested with 1.435 kilograms of liquid cannabis worth around Rs 7.17 lakh in the Puttur church compound of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, informed the police on Wednesday. Police have seized 1.435 kg of liquid Ganja and two vehicles that have been recovered from the accused's possession.

Addressing a press conference here, Ravi Prakash, Anantapur Range DIG said, "Surveillance on Ganja smuggling had been stepped up as per the directions of the state DGP. It was during this time that the smugglers began illegally smuggling marijuana." He suggested that parents should pay special attention to the fact that young people are not addicted to drugs, rather they should keep an eye on their children's behaviour and actions.

"Young people are the backbone of the country. They are addicted to drugs that are only misleading them. Some people are also committing other crimes to meet fulfill their needs of addiction," the DIG stated. Apart from drug use and liquid Ganja, synthetic drugs have also entered the market and the district SP has been asked to keep a close watch on them, the DIG said.

He added that the suspect sheets have been opened against Ganja sellers and smugglers and their movements are being monitored from time to time. Prakash said the state DGP had also issued strict orders in this regard and the police were on high alert to protect the youth from drugs. (ANI)

