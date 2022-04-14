Left Menu

Delhi Cab drivers expects for salary hike amid CNG price hike

Following the increase in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday, the cab drivers in Delhi appealed for a hike in their salary from their company's end.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:09 IST
Cab driver Pankaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the increase in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday, the cab drivers in Delhi appealed for a hike in their salary from their company's end. The IGL hiked the prices of CNG by Rs 2.5 per kilogram, which has made it cost Rs 71.61 in the national capital.

"Earlier we could save at least Rs 200-400, but now we cannot even take Rs 100-150 at our homes, as we are left empty-pocketed after getting the fuel tank filled at this rate," said Pankaj, one of the cab drivers. Another driver Zubair said that "if our monthly salary gets increased, we would be much grateful and won't complain regarding the increasing prices, as by then, we might be having enough amount in our wallets to get both ends meet."

With the sudden hike in CNG prices after 8 days, it now retails at Rs 74.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli, the CNG will cost Rs 78.84 per kg, whereas in Rewari, the new prices of CNG retail at Rs 82.07 per kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

