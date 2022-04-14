Left Menu

KVS puts on hold admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under quota for MPs, district magistrates

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has put on hold admissions under various discretionary quotas, including for MPs and district magistrates, in schools run by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has put on hold admissions under various discretionary quotas, including for MPs and district magistrates, in schools run by it. A circular issued by the Hyderabad division cited directions of KVS headquarters and said that no admissions should be done "under Special Provisions" till further orders.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi has welcomed the decision of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to put on hold the admission in KVS schools under special provisions including MP and DMs' quotas. The former Bihar Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had raised this issue in the recently concluded budget session of Parliament and had sought scrapping of such quotas in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Modi said that the move by KVS to put on hold MPs, district magistrate admission quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas is commendable. "With this decision, every year nearly 15,000 students belonging to SC, ST, OBC will be benefitted. This quota needs to be abolished permanently," he said.

Sushil Modi said about 7,500 students were admitted from the MP quota and 22,000 students from the quota with district magistrates. "In admission to KVs, neither reservation rules are followed in such nominations, nor merit is the basis of admission. So 30,000 seats would be increased in one stroke for reservation and enrollment on the basis of merit," he said.

The MP said that the quota provision also led to resentment as an MP could get only 10 admissions done from his or her quota while the requests received were in the hundreds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

