Power demand increases by 9 pc in Bihar, Union Minister RK Singh says coal supply not at same pace

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said that the demand for electricity has increased by nearly nine per cent in Bihar, however, the supply of coal has not increased at the same pace.

ANI | Sitamarhi (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:45 IST
Union Power Minister RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday said that the demand for electricity has increased by nearly nine per cent in Bihar, however, the supply of coal has not increased at the same pace. Addressing reporters here, Singh said, "Our demand has increased by eight to nine per cent. The pace at which the demand has increased this time has never happened earlier. The coal reserve is less. We have a reserve of nearly nine days. We used to have a reserve of nearly 15 days. It is true that the demand has increased, however, the supply of coal cannot be increased so fast."

Speaking about the possible power shortages in other states of the country, the Minister said that there is a possible power shortage in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. "There is little power shortage in states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. There are two-three reasons for the shortage. In Tamil Nadu, there are many plants that are dependent on the imports of coals which are priced at USD 140/ton today. The other state is Andhra Pradesh where there is a little delay in transportation by the railways," he said.

The Power Minister on Thursday dedicated 400/220/132 kV power grid Sitamarhi Sub-Station to the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

