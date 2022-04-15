Left Menu

Oil firms secure injunctions to stop UK climate protests

Three firms involved in Britain's oil sector, including ExxonMobil, have secured injunctions to stop protests by climate change activists which have caused widespread disruption this month, the government said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:49 IST
Oil firms secure injunctions to stop UK climate protests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three firms involved in Britain's oil sector, including ExxonMobil, have secured injunctions to stop protests by climate change activists which have caused widespread disruption this month, the government said on Friday. Environmental groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have been staging daily protests in London and across the country which have mainly been focused on oil facilities.

Navigator Thames, ExxonMobil and Valero have now secured civil injunctions to allow them to minimise disruption and prevent further problems, Britain's business department said. "While we value the right to peaceful protest, it is crucial that these do not cause disruption to people's everyday lives," energy minister Greg Hands said.

"That's why I'm pleased to see oil companies taking action to secure injunctions at their sites, working with local police forces to arrest those who break the law and ensure deliveries of fuel can continue as normal." The opposition Labour Party has been calling for nationwide injunctions to stop the activists, who want the government to commit to ending all new fossil fuel infrastructure immediately, saying their protests were leading to shortages at fuel stations.

As well as targeting oil refineries and depots, demonstrations have been staged at the London base of oil firm Shell and at the Lloyd's of London headquarters. In their latest action on Friday, activists said they had blocked off four bridges in central London. Police have arrested 600 people since the protests began this month. The government secured injunctions last year to stop protesters blocking motorways and major roads in London and the southeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022