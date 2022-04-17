Bullets fired from C-block: said cop injured in Jahangirpuri violence

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Medha Lal, who sustained bullet injuries during violence at Jahangirpuri said on Sunday that bullets were fired from the C-Block side of the area during the violence. "Yesterday, a religious procession was taken out. When they reached a mosque, an argument started between two groups. Stone pelting followed but both groups were separated. Not much happened initially. The ones taking out the procession were taken to the G-block side and the ones around the mosque to the C-block side. Stone pelting started from the C-block side and bullets were fired from there too. Later, people came to the C block side with swords. I also caught a bullet and went to the hospital on PCR," said Lal to ANI.

The police officer denied having any knowledge of the reasons that led to the argument taking place. "I am fine now, currently recovering. I was present for the procession and later for the emergency duty at the spot as well. The other two processions before this particular one were peaceful," he added.

Lal said that during the violence, people were present in thousands and a lot of police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting that took place. Five more people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police North-West Usha Rangnani.

With this, fourteen people have been arrested so far, added the DCP. Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources. Following the violence, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order). (ANI)

