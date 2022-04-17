Left Menu

Jahangirpuri violence: Raj Thackeray resorts to 'tit-for-tat' rhetoric

After the ongoing loudspeaker row, Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reacted to the stone-pelting and violent incident in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital by saying that those responsible for the unfortunate situation should be dealt with an iron hand.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:43 IST
Jahangirpuri violence: Raj Thackeray resorts to 'tit-for-tat' rhetoric
MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the ongoing loudspeaker row, Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reacted to the stone-pelting and violent incident in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital by saying that those responsible for the unfortunate situation should be dealt with an iron hand. He emphasised that the matter should be responded to with a tit-for-tat method.

"I think that such things should be answered in a tit for tat, otherwise, those people will not understand," he said. He also mentioned his plans for the upcoming months.

"I will hold a public meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," he added. Earlier, clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession. Later, Delhi Police registered a case and probe is on into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022