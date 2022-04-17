Left Menu

Aditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in first week of May

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in the first week of May.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 20:24 IST
Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in the first week of May. He will go to the Ram Janambhoomi site during his one-day visit.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also confirmed his visit to Ayodhya. "I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," said Raj Thackeray. (ANI)

