Putin says Russia should use budget to support economy

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 17:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russia should use its budget to support the economy and liquidity in conditions of contracting lending activity even though the central bank's rate cuts will make lending cheaper, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Putin, speaking to top government officials by a video-link, said Russia should speed up the process of using national currencies in foreign trade under the new conditions.

Russia's economy was hit by unprecedented western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

