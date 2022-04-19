Calcutta HC orders two-member panel to probe rehabilitation of poll violence affected, next hearing tomorrow

The Chief Justice division bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday has ordered a two-member committee to probe the rehabilitation of 300 individuals who were rendered homeless after the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the two-member committee, one will be from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the State Human Rights Commission.

The state has submitted that 70 people returned home, 43 did not want to return, and 155 were out of West Bengal. The petitioner in the case, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, said that the report was fabricated. The Court earlier had handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the investigation of cases related to murder, rape and crime against women whereas a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate other criminal cases related to post-poll violence.

The petitioner Priyanka Tebriwal while speaking to ANI said, "Lawless situation in West Bengal is prevailing as there is no law and order in the state. Police officers, who are supposed to work for the public have become 'gundas' and working at the behest of the state government." She added, "In some places when the family have returned home after post-poll violence, the girls are being dragged from their homes and attempts of rape and sexual assault are being made on them." The matter will be heard tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Division bench seeking a CBI probe in five recent rape cases in West Bengal. Calcutta HC called for case diary and status report. It also extended police protection to both the victims and witnesses. The next hearing into the case is on April 26. (ANI)

