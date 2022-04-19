Left Menu

Energy sanctions on Russia may cause 17% GDP drop by 2023-IMF chief economist

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:42 IST
A tightening of Western sanctions against Russia to target energy exports over its war in Ukraine would cause a significant further drop in Russia's economic output by as much as 17% by 2023, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

Gourinchas told a news briefing said the Fund's current forecast is for an 8.5% contraction in Russian GDP for 2022.

"So the sanctions already have a very significant impact on the Russian economy and they could have an even larger impact if they are tightened further," he said.

