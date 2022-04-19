Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel urges participation of 'religious or social people' in processions to avert violence

Amid the rising incidents of violence across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that clashes are taking place because the processions are not being led by "religious or social people."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising incidents of violence across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that clashes are taking place because the processions are not being led by "religious or social people." The Chief Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of numerous stone-pelting incidents that took place in various states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and others.

"Irrespective of processions being political, social, or religious, prominent learned people of politics and society should take the lead while proper management of processions should be ensured. That's how such incidents can be avoided," Baghel said to media persons. Further speaking on the bulldozers being used for action against the accused of violence in several states, the Congress leader said that violent politics under the ambit of the judiciary is not right.

Referring to the use of bulldozers against the accused, he said, "Use of bulldozers is like violent politics which is being undertaken by the government under the ambit of the judiciary and it is wrong." Taking action against the culprits in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Groups of mobs hurled stones during religious processions in various states such as Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Karnataka's Hubli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and Rajasthan's Karauli. (ANI)

