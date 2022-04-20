Left Menu

Soil is Vital for Human beings and plants: Telangana MP Santosh

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday assured to extend support to 'Save soil' movement and said that there was a relation between Isha Foundation's Save Soil Movement and Green India Challenge Movement.

MP Santosh Kumar and Isha Foudnation representatives (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday assured to extend support to 'Save soil' movement and said that there was a relation between Isha Foundation's Save Soil Movement and Green India Challenge Movement. The representatives of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Prasad, Shailaja and Raghava met the MP Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad and urged him to support the 'Save soil' movement led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Speaking on the occasion here, MP Santosh briefed Isha Foundation members that the Green India Challenge Movement, which was launched on July 17, 2018, under the slogan "Hara Hai To Bhara Hai" with the aim of enhancing greenery, has turned into a great revolution in plantation programs today and has reached its intended goal. MP Santosh coined the slogan 'Save the soil - keep the plant alive' and said that there was a relation between Isha Foundation's Save Soil Movement and Green India Challenge Movement, similar to the relation between Soil and Saplings.

Isha's representatives informed the MP Santosh about the various service programs undertaken by the Isha Foundation and invited him to attend the Save Soil Movement event to be organized by the Isha Foundation in Gachibowli, Hyderabad soon. The MP assured to extend full support to the Save Soil movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

