Uttarakhand: Snow melting rapidly near Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra route

Snow has been melting rapidly near the route of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand's Chamoli due to rising temperatures and humidity. A large amount of melting snow is seen flowing into the river.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said, "Snow is melting rapidly near the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra route due to extreme heat. Snow has also started melting near the Badrinath Dham." Hemkund Sahib is a pilgrimage site in the Chamoli district. The site is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer.

Meanwhile, the doors of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will open for its devotees on 22 May 2022, announced the Gurudwara management. "The doors of Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib will open for devotees on 22nd May at 10.30 AM, and for that, all the maintenance works are being done by the trust," said Narinderjit Singh Bindra, vice-chairman, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust.

According to the Trust's management, earlier in 2021, the yatra began on 18 September with the consideration of coronavirus pandemic guidelines which stated that only 1,000 doubly vaccinated devotees, with a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, were allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day. This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites. It is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)