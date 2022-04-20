India to introduce AYUSH mark which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of country: PM Modi
He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to the quality AYUSH products of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognize traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country.
The prime minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment. He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.
"India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to the people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products," PM Modi said.
