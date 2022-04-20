Left Menu

India to introduce AYUSH mark which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of country: PM Modi

He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to the quality AYUSH products of the country.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:40 IST
India to introduce AYUSH mark which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognize traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country.

The prime minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment. He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

"India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to the people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products," PM Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022