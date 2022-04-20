Adani Group commits to invest Rs 10,000cr in Bengal

The Adani Group on Wednesday committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday.

At the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS) here, Adani said the group will invest in port and infrastructure such as data centre, undersea cable, centre of excellence, warehousing and logistic parks to expand its business in the state. Group company Adani Wilmar has an edible oil plant in Haldia. ''I am commuting my promise to live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal,'' Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS. This is Gautam Adani's first appearance in BGBS.

He said the investment will help generate 25,000 direct and indirect employment.

Adani is also the highest bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to announce Adani Port as the L1 bidder.

