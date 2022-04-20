Mandatory face mask-wearing, Rs 500 fine on cards: Sources

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to re-impose the fine for not wearing face masks in public places, as per sources. The DDMA on Wednesday held a meeting over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Sources said that it has been decided to make wearing masks mandatory and also reinforce the Rs 500 penalty for defying the norm. Nearly three weeks ago, when Delhi witnessed a dip in the daily infections, the DDMA had issued an order removing the fine for not wearing masks. However, it had advised people to continue using them in crowded places.

Schools will continue to remain open, sources said, adding that standard operating procedures would be issued after consultation with experts. The officials of the DDMA have also called for ramping up testing, sources said.

Over the past few days, the daily COVID-19 infection has been on the rise. According to yesterday's bulletin, Delhi recorded 632 fresh cases. For the third consecutive day, the national capital reported over 500 daily infections. The positivity rate however dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)