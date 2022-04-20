Dahod factory to provide employment opportunities to local youths: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that with the establishment of a factory to manufacture 9,000 Horsepower (HP) electric locomotives in Gujarat's Dahod, thousands of youths will get employment. PM Modi further said, "India is now one of the few countries that make powerful 9,000 horsepower locomotives. Thousands of youths will get employment with this factory. New job opportunities will flourish in the nearby region. A new Dahod will be established."

Elaborating on the work being done to modernise the Indian Railways, the Prime Minister said that the electrification is being done at a fast pace while also stating that a dedicated corridor is being developed for the logistical trains. "Today the Indian Railways is being modernised. The electrification is being done at a fast pace. A dedicated corridor is being developed for the logistic trains. There is a rising demand for electric locomotives in foreign countries. Dahod will play a big role in fulfilling this demand. The youth of the region will get to see in the world that the locomotive made in Dahod is running in foreign countries," PM Modi said.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Gujarat's Dahod and Panchmahal. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Dahod Workshop of Indian Railways is set to become a manufacturing unit for High Horsepower 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives by selecting a technological partner under the 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives of the government through a bidding process. An investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore is expected to produce 1,200 High Horsepower 9,000 HP locomotives, Indian Railways has stated. (ANI)

