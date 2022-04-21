Left Menu

Police announces reward for information on absconding accused in Khargone violence

Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for informers who will provide information regarding the miscreants involved in the communal clashes that erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone wherein people were injured due to stone-pelting.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 11:31 IST
Superintendent of Police (SP) Khargone, Ankit Jaiswal (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for informers who will provide information regarding the miscreants involved in the communal clashes that erupted during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone wherein people were injured due to stone-pelting. Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khargone, Ankit Jaiswal said, "A reward of Rs 10,000 each was announced for information on anti-social elements who are absconding. There are about 106 such accused involved."

As many as 63 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the communal violence, the SP informed. "Arrests increased to 169. Cases registered 57. Total 63 FIR in Khargone. The accused have been identified through video footage, some names revealed by victims," Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government allocated Rs 1 crore as relief money for the welfare of those affected by the Khargone violence. Meanwhile, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

