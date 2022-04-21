Mexico president announces dates for Central America and Cuba tour
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Central America and Cuba would take place from May 5 to May 9.
The president said in March the trip would include El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages
Cuban boxers can go pro under deal with Mexican promoter
El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages
U.S. farmers, in Havana, say sanctions stymieing food sales to Cuba
STPI, IIT-M incubation cell come together to support fintech start-ups across country