Mexico president announces dates for Central America and Cuba tour

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:19 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his upcoming trip to Central America and Cuba would take place from May 5 to May 9.

The president said in March the trip would include El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

