Delhi Minister directs officials to find solution for Ghazipur landfill fire

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee and MCD to visit Mumbai to study the method to find a solution to the fire incidents that took place in the Ghazipur landfill thrice in one month. Notably, the Ghazipur landfill has caught fire for the third time in one month. After the last fire incident, the Delhi government had imposed a fine on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. But after the fire incident for the third time, Rai summoned the MCD today and also held a meeting with all the related departments.

After the meeting, it was concluded that the fire incidents are taking place due to the presence of methane gas in the garbage dump. To solve the problem, it was decided that a team of officials of DPCC and MCD would go to Mumbai and study the steps taken to solve the problem. It would then be implemented in Delhi. "We held a meeting with the concerned departments including the ones from IIT Delhi. What we have understood so far is that the cause of the fire is the methane gas that is produced in the dump. We have to find a way to solve the problem. The experts have opined that the problem to a similar problem was found in Mumbai where they used the Gas sucking system to solve the issue," Rai said.

"We have directed in the meeting that the DPCC and MCD officials will visit Mumbai to study the subject and install the gas sucking system at the earliest in the Ghazipur landfill," the Environment Minister added. (ANI)

