Left Menu

Janelle Monae comes out as non-binary: I don't see myself as a woman, solely

According to NBC news, Monae made the revelation during the latest episode of Red Table Talk on which she was joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.The singer, 36, said she originally identified as bisexual but later I read about pansexuality and was like, Oh, these are things that I identify with too. Im open to learning more about who I am. Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of their gender or sex.Im non-binary, so I just dont see myself as a woman, solely.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 11:55 IST
Janelle Monae comes out as non-binary: I don't see myself as a woman, solely
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Janelle Monae has announced that she is non-binary, four years after coming out as pansexual. According to NBC news, Monae made the revelation during the latest episode of Red Table Talk on which she was joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The singer, 36, said she originally identified as bisexual but ''later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am.'' Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of their gender or sex.

''I'm non-binary, so I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.' If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary,'' Monae added.

''The Hidden Figures'' star said that her sister knew about her gender identity already, while her dad was ''great'' when he found out.

''I've been playing a version of some parts of me, but now I'm owning all of me. I had to own all of me to really be able to talk about it publicly,'' she added.

A representative for the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone that she is continuing to use she/her pronouns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022