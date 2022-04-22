Left Menu

Load shedding downgraded to Stage 2

The electricity supplier has implemented various stages of load shedding throughout the week following breakdowns and delays in return to service at various power stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:33 IST
The power utility has repeatedly apologised for implementing load shedding throughout the week. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Load shedding has been downgraded to Stage 2 for the rest of Friday with the expectation that state power utility, Eskom, will recover enough generation capacity to suspend it altogether.

"A generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations have returned to service…while a single unit at Tutuka Power Station was shut down for repairs. Two more units are set to return to service.

"This, together with the expected lower weekend demand, makes it possible for Eskom to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 2. Load shedding will then continue at that level until Friday evening. Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns," Eskom said.

The power utility has repeatedly apologised for implementing load shedding throughout the week.

"Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly, as we strive to return units to service.

"Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of loadshedding and will continue to closely monitor the power system. We will promptly inform the public should there be any significant developments," the electricity supplier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

