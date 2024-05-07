Left Menu

Cardi B turns heads at Met Gala 2024 with monumental black tulle gown

The glitz, the glamour, and the jaw-dropping fashion--Met Gala 2024 was nothing short of spectacular.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:12 IST
Cardi B at Met Gala 2024 (Image source: Instagram/lametgala). Image Credit: ANI
The glitz, the glamour, and the jaw-dropping fashion--Met Gala 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. The Metropolitan Museum of Art transformed into a runway for the stars on May 6th, the first Monday of May (early Tuesday morning in India), hosting a galaxy of A-listers, including the likes of Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian. Among the sea of extravagant outfits, one name stole the spotlight yet again: Cardi B.

Known for her bold fashion choices, Cardi B left heads turning and jaws dropping as she made her entrance in a monumental black tulle gown that could only be described as a work of art. But what set this gown apart wasn't just its sheer size, it was the logistical feat behind it.

It took not one, not two, but nine men to position it perfectly on the red carpet, as per People magazine. This isn't the first time Cardi B has made a statement with her larger-than-life attire. Cast your mind back to 2019 when she adorned a quilted Thom Brown red dress, an ensemble that practically engulfed the iconic Met Gala staircase. And now, in 2024, she outdid herself once more.

The sheer scale of the gown was a testament to Cardi B's fearless approach to fashion. It defied convention, transcended boundaries, and demanded attention in the most extravagant manner possible. Not just the gown, it was the 'WAP' artist's emerald jewellery and green-toned makeup that complemented the whole look.

Amidst the frenzy of fashionistas and paparazzi, it was clear that Cardi B's gown was more than just fabric and tulle--it was a symbol of self-expression, creativity, and unapologetic confidence. The Met Gala, often hailed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', upholded its tradition by returning on the first Monday of May. This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

Unlike previous themes, this year's focus is on reviving unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts. While the gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' the official dress theme is 'The Garden of Time.'

This year's exhibition will feature significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history, showcasing iconic designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy. The theme aims to celebrate delicate pieces of fashion that are often deemed too fragile for wear, affectionately termed the 'sleeping beauties'. (ANI)

