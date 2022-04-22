Hindu, Muslim inmates of Barabanki prison fast together on Ramzan

Fifteen Hindu inmates of the Barabanki district prison have been waking up at 3 am every day for 'sehri' together with fellow Muslim prisoners, observing 'rozas' and breaking the fast in the evening, officials said on Friday.

Around 250 inmates of the prison are fasting during the holy month of Ramzan this year, they said.

The prison administration has made necessary arrangements like dates, milk and tea for 'sehri' and 'iftar' for them, the officials added.

''We are happy to see this kind of Muslim-Hindu brotherhood in the prison. About 250 prisoners have been fasting here this year. It includes 15 Hindus. One meal has been arranged for all of them,'' Jailor Alok Shukla said.

Some special dishes are also being prepared for 'iftar' keeping with the tradition, he said.

A few years ago, around 200 Hindu prisoners observed 'roza' along with Muslim inmates during Ramzan. Since then, the tradition has continued, setting a unique example of Hindu-Muslim unity.

