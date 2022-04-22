Left Menu

Over 8,000 people perform prayer at Islamic Heritage Mecca Masjid during Ramzaan in Hyderabad

Mecca Masjid superintendent in Hyderabad, MA Khadeer, on Friday said that more than 8,000 people visit the mosque to offer prayers during Ramzan adding that the state government assists them in the arrangement.

Mecca Masjid superintendent in Hyderabad, MA Khadeer, on Friday said that more than 8,000 people visit the mosque to offer prayers during Ramzan adding that the state government assists them in the arrangement. "Mecca masjid is the most sacred mosque in Hyderabad. People find peace here and in Ramzan, more than 8,000 people come here for the Namaaz. The whole masjid is packed. The government sends 1,000 kg of Khajur for the iftar every year. Even after Ramzan, the people come here for the prayers so we have all the arrangements in place. We are being helped by the government," he said.

He further said that the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the renovation of the mosque which was the highest till date. "The Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the renovation work of Mecca masjid in the Charminar and the work is about to be finished. This is the first time in the history of Mecca masjid that such an amount has been given for the developmental works," he said. (ANI)

