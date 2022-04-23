Left Menu

CM Bommai chairs preparatory meeting on 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

The 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana would be held in Haveri from September 23 to 25. The decision to this effect was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the three-day literary meet.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:13 IST
CM Bommai chairs preparatory meeting on 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana would be held in Haveri from September 23 to 25. The decision to this effect was taken at a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the three-day literary meet. The Chief Minister instructed the organisers to ensure that various seminars organised as part of the literary festival are meaningful, see greater participation of the people and fair representation for localities.

Bommai emphasized good boarding and lodging facilities for the participants. The need to make good use of hostels and dormitories, community halls. "Accommodation should be arranged in Hubballi and Davangere too," Bommai said and suggested organising tents as emergency arrangements on the lines of Kumbh Mela. The Chief Minister wanted efficient arrangements for food, drinking water and toilet facilities for the people during the Literary Fest. The State government has provided Rs 20 crore for the event in its budget, he said.

Bommai wanted the event to be environment-friendly, banning the use of flex boards and advertisement hoardings. The meeting was attended by Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar, Kannada and Culture minister Sunil Kumar, Labour minister Shivaram Hebbar and senior officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022