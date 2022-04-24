Punjab Police AGTF arrests most wanted terrorist absconding since 2010

Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a most wanted terrorist and an active member of terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) identified as Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, who has been evading arrest for last 12 years by using different identities and hideouts. Pertinently, Punjab Government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of DGP Punjab VK Bhawra to intensify action against gangsters, read a statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

Divulging details, DIG AGTF Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that accused Charanjit Patialavi, a resident of village Butta Singh Wala in Patiala was declared proclaimed offender in a case FIR dated 23-07-2010 registered under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act and sections 17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Machhiwara. However, Patialavi's other associate deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba of Butta Singh Wala, was arrested in this case along with recovery of detonators and RDX, he added. He said that following reliable information, the AGTF teams led by AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and DSP AGTF Bikramjit Singh Brar have arrested Patialavi from near Gurudwara Sahib at village Lali in Dera Bassi.

"Patialavi, disguising himself as a Granthi was presently staying in Gurudwara Sahib at Khargpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device," said Bhullar, adding that different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from his possession. Further investigation is in process, it may lead to more arrests and important disclosures, Bhullar said.

As per the statement, Charanjit alias Patialavi was an active member of BKI terrorist module which was busted by the Punjab Police in 2010 for it's involvement in Shingar Cinema Ludhiana bomb blasts in 2007, and other blasts at Kali Mata Mandir, Patiala and Ambala in 2010. All the other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010 by the Punjab Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)