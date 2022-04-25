Left Menu

Five-fold increase in patent grant annually since 2014: Commerce ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:02 IST
Five-fold increase in patent grant annually since 2014: Commerce ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DoC_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

There is a five-fold increase in the grant of patent annually, and a four-fold rise in trademark registration every year since 2014, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

To modernise the Intellectual Property (IP) office and reduce legal compliances, along with facilitating filing of IP applications, the government has adopted several administrative and legislative measures, it said in a statement.

These initiatives have made a remarkable impact on the IP filings and registrations being granted, it said.

''There is a five-fold increase in the grant of patent annually, and a four-fold increase in trademark registration every year since 2014,'' the ministry said.

Further, it said that a large improvement has been noticed in domestic filing of IP applications across all right areas and especially in Patents, where 46 per cent increase has been noticed in the last five years.

On the occasion of this World IP day, the ministry will be organising a conference on 'Leveraging India's Demographic Dividend through IP' here tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022