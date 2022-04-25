Left Menu

Maharashtra govt planning to have 10,000 electric buses by 2025: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led state government is planning to have 10,000 electric buses by 2025.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:09 IST
Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led state government is planning to have 10,000 electric buses by 2025. "We are turning towards electric buses as we cannot afford petrol, diesel now. We are planning to have 10,000 electric buses by 2025," the Minister said while addressing the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) event in Mumbai today.

Speaking about the event, Thackeray said that "BEST is really best" as there are many memories of Mumbaikars who travel in double-decker buses, so the Maharashtra government is planning to increase it. "BEST is really best...there are many memories of Mumbaikars who travelled in double-decker buses, hence, we are planning to increase it. We are working on enhancing the technology of buses. For students, we have made it possible that they can stop the buses by showing their hands," the Minister said.

He also informed that all the routes are being brought on one card and the state government is also in talks with the railways and metro to join BEST. "In the coming two years, we are planning to bring 900 double-decker buses which will be made in Maharashtra," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

