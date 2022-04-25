Left Menu

4 dead, 8 injured in road accident in Andhra's Srikalahasti

As many as four people have been killed in a collision of a tempo with a lorry in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. Eight people have sustained serious injuries.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as four people have been killed in a collision of a tempo with a lorry in Srikalahasti town of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. Eight people have sustained serious injuries. As per the Circle Inspector (CI) Srikalahasti, the tempo was carrying 12 people when it collided with a lorry on the Tirupati Naidupet main road near Srikalahasti on national highway 65.

The injured were rushed to the Tirupati's Ria Hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

