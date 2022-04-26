Left Menu

Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge

Soon after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" at Khar Police Station, Mumbai police chief shared a video of the couple to counter the MP's allegation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:59 IST
Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge
Screengrab from the video shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" at Khar Police Station, Mumbai police chief shared a video of the couple to counter the MP's allegation. In the video, with the caption "Do we say anything more" shared by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana are seen very comfortably sipping a drink at the police station.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP accused Mumbai Police of not providing her drinking water in custody while allegedly citing her "neechi zaat" (lower caste), and abusing her on the basis of caste. Navneet and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on Saturday from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra.

Rana was lodged after her arrest at Khar Police Station. She was later moved to the Byculla women's prison on Sunday evening. The two were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

Earlier today, officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee. "MHA has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar PS. Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee had asked MHA to seek a report earlier," said the officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to "inhuman treatment" by the police following her "illegal" arrest two days ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022