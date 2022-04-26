Russia warns Britain of 'proportional response' for provoking Ukraine to attack - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:20 IST
Russia on Tuesday warned Britain that if it continued to provoke Ukraine to strike targets in Russia then there would be an immediate "proportional response," the RIA news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying.
Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday that it was completely legitimate for Ukraine to strike Russian logistics lines and fuel supplies.
He acknowledged the weapons the international community was now providing had the range to be used in Russia.
