Muslim scholar urges religious bodies to take note of SC to reduce loudspeaker volume

Muslim scholar Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has urged religious bodies to take note of the Supreme Court and reduce the decibel of loudspeakers to a "permissible" level.

"There is a necessity to think about the matter of loudspeaker volume coming from mosques and temples. Being a religious scholar, I request everyone should take note of the Supreme Court guidelines and reduce the volume of loudspeakers", said Maulana Shahabuddin who is also Secretary-General of All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam.He added, "No one needs to feel insulted as there will be no harm to their dignity. Rather it will be good for our society and favourable to the people living in cities and villages".The Supreme Court's June 2005 order had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those residents who live in such areas.Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said in his video statement, "Lot of problems are being faced due to loudspeakers, so there is no harm in reducing the volume. In some mosques, like Jama Masjid Al Shams at Mira Road in Mumbai, the mosque's trustee Muzaffar Hussain has made a beginning".He added, "Similarly, the ulemas of various mosques in Mumbai in a meeting have decided to fix the noise level of loudspeakers at the permissible level during 'Azaan'. They have already implemented it. Similarly, I request all the people that they themselves should decrease the volume so that we can ease noise pollution".Several religious organisations and members of the Muslim community are appealing to the mosque trustees to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places.The issue of Azaan giving on loudspeakers has been gaining traction ever since MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3. (ANI)

