CRPF bus attacked by grenades in South Kashmir's Kulgam
A CRPF bus was attacked by grenades in the Barzloo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday evening.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A CRPF bus was attacked by grenades in the Barzloo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday evening.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement