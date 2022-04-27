Rajasthan government approves financial assistance to victims of Karauli violence

The Rajasthan government has approved the compensation and financial aid for the victims of the Karauli violence in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The government has decided to provide Rs 1,20,25,000 to the 64 victims for damage to their properties, and Rs 11 lakh (11,00,000), as medical compensation, to the 17 people injured.

Earlier on April 16, Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the silence of the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi over the Karauli violence that took place early this month (April 2) and said that the opposition leader sowed the seeds of hatred and only focuses on hiding the inefficiencies of Congress. In the Karauli district, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession.

During the violence, several vehicles and shops were set ablaze in the communal clash following which a curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. Over the Karauli incident, the Rajasthan Congress had formed a three-member fact-finding committee, which included the MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, and the Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav. (ANI)

