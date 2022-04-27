Left Menu

UP: 8 injured after lift collapses in Ghaziabad college

Eight students were injured after the lift in a college located near Lalkuan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:37 IST
A visual from the college in Ghaziabad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight students were injured after the lift in a college located near Lalkuan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad collapsed. According to the police, three of the eight students are in critical condition. All the students have been admitted to a nearby hospital, said the police.

"8 students reported injuries after a lift fell in the IMS College in Dasna, Ghaziabad. Three are critical. All students have been admitted to a nearby hospital," said Iraz Raza, SP Rural, Ghaziabad. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

