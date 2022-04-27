Left Menu

HRTC to take Rs 110 crore loan for paying gratuity to retirees

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:12 IST
Himachal Road Transport Corporation will take Rs 110 crore loan from banks for paying its liabilities of death-cum-retirement gratuity and leave encashment of its retirees, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state Cabinet decided that the state will provide guarantee, enabling HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) to get the loan, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also gave its approval to enhance the honorarium for elected representatives at panchayat levels.

The honorarium of Zila Parishad Chairman has been increased to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 12,500, while that of Zila Parishad Vice Chairman to Rs 10,000 from Rs 8,000 a month.

Member Zila Parishad will now receive Rs 6,000 a month in place of Rs 5,000, whereas the honorarium of Chairman Panchayat Samiti has been revised to Rs 9,000 from Rs 7,000.

Vice Chairman Panchayat Samiti will get Rs 6,500 instead of Rs 5,000 and Member Panchayat Samiti Rs 5,500 in place of Rs 4,500 per month.

Similarly, the honorarium of Pradhan Gram Panchayat has been hiked to Rs 5,500 from Rs 4,500 a month, and that of Up Pradhan Gram Panchayat to Rs 3,500 from Rs 3,000. Member Gram Panchayat will now get a revised payment of Rs 600 per month, up from Rs 500, the spokesperson added.

