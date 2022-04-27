Left Menu

Good news for Indian aviation, US-based FAA finds no negative views in safety audit

United States (US) based aviation regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) found positive views after completing the safety audit of its India watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and didn't find any adverse during the safety audits.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

United States (US) based aviation regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) found positive views after completing the safety audit of its India watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and didn't find any adverse during the safety audits. "FAA noted that it was working in progress and was likely to be completed in days ahead. Overall all positive and no negative words or views were expressed in their assessment," a source in DGCA told ANI.

Earlier the FAA downgraded India's safety rating to Category II, but now the FAA sees it as one of the best performers in its safety auditing by India's overall aviation watchdog. "This was the best, India has ever performed in an FAA Audit till date," top sources in DGCA said.

Further, the sources said, "The FAA Audit went off extremely well. In a record of sorts, India did not get any adverse observations. On the contrary, in a number of cases- about 90 per cent of them got appreciation. FAA noted the regulatory and manual reforms carried out by DGCA and endorsed them. In a few cases, they noted that it was a work in progress and was likely to be completed in days ahead." The successful completion of the FAA audit will mean that Indian carriers will not face any problems in resuming flights to the USA.

It also ensures that other aviation regulators do not take any concerns over India's regulatory status, thus, making it easier for Indian carriers to expand globally. India's Air India and Vistara are two airlines operating long haul flights to several destinations in the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

