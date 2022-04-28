Left Menu

Scholz says Germany must prepare for possible Russian gas export stop

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:20 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Japan

Germany is preparing for the eventuality Russia stops gas exports given it can only speculate about what the Kremlin will decide to do, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday during a trip to Tokyo.

"One has to prepare for it and, as I said, we started that before the war broke out and we know what we have to do," he said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

