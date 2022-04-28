Key accused in Jahangirpuri violence arrested from West Bengal

A key accused in the Jahangirpuri violence was arrested from West Bengal's East Medinipur, said the Delhi police on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Farid alias Neetu, who is one of the prime conspirators and executors of Mohammad Ansar who was arrested earlier in the case.

According to the police, the team was chasing him for the past two weeks. A number of hideouts were raided in Uttar Pradesh west and West Bengal. Several teams of special cell and Crime Branch who were deployed in West Bengal arrested him on Thursday from his aunt's village. The accused had fled from the spot after the Jahangirpuri violence. Since then, he had been changing his locations and moving across West Bengal, Delhi police said.

Farid, 34, already had six cases against his name including that of robbery, snatching, burglary and under the Arms Act, since 2010 and he is a history-sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area, informed the police. The police have arrested 30 individuals in connection with the case including three juveniles who were sent to a correction home in Delhi.

Earlier this morning, the Delhi police arrested two persons who were identified as Jafar and Babuddin and who were brothers in relation. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

