Russia's Gazprom says 2021 net profit jumps to almost $28 bln

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday its 2021 net profit jumped to 2.09 trillion roubles ($29 billion) from 135 billion roubles in the pandemic-stricken 2020 thanks to rising prices of oil and gas.

The company said its 2021 sales increased to 10.2 trillion roubles from 6.3 trillion roubles in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

