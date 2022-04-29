Mizoram records 99 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Mizoram recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 29-04-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 08:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Friday. As per the data shared by the state government, with the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 744.

A total of 2,27,336 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far. A total of 2,25,896 people have recovered from the virus in the state while 696 people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

