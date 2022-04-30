Tigress gives birth to two cubs in Nauradehi sanctuary of MP

A tigress has given birth to two cubs in Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary located in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The tigress, N-112, was captured on camera with her two cubs on Friday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudhanshu Yadav of Nauradehi (Wildlife) Forest Division said. Nauradehi sanctuary forms a corridor between Panna Tiger Reserve and Ratapani sanctuary located near Bhopal, he said.

Under the tiger reintroduction programme, a tiger named Kishan and tigress Radha were brought to Nauradehi sanctuary in 2018 from Kanha Tiger Reserve and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve respectively. One more tiger, N-3, also made the sanctuary his home, he said. Radha gave birth to three cubs in May 2019 and to two cubs in November 2021. The cubs born to Radha in the first litter have now grown adults, Yadav said.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)