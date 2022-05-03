President Ram Nath Kovind, others extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

As the devotees across the country celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, President Ram Nath Kovind and a number of political leaders extended wishes on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan, on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind, wished all "Eid Mubarak" and requested Indians to pledge to serve humanity.

"Eid Mubarak to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters! Celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, this festival is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in society. On this holy occasion, let us all take a pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the needy," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. While extending wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the festival is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty.

"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-Ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty. EidMubarak," he tweeted. Naidu further added that he hopes that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love and mutual respect. "May the pious and noble ideals associated with EidUlFitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and happiness."

The BJP national president JP Nadda wished all on the Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed that the occasion brings with it happiness and prosperity. "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion brings with it loads of happiness and prosperity in the lives of all our people," he tweeted.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak with prayers for good health and well being of all." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took to Twitter to extend wishes, and said, "Happy Eid! May this joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr encourage brotherhood, harmony, social unity and peace in the society. Come, share happiness with all of us on this day, pray for happiness and prosperity for all."

With the sighting of the crescent moon yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country. "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished all on Eid-ul-Fitr. "Greetings to you on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival sharing the message of righteousness, love and brotherhood and the sweetness of vermicelli bring lots of happiness in your life," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had wished "Eid Mubarak!" yesterday, after the crescent moon was sighted. "May this auspicious festival usher in the spirit of love, and unite us all in the bond of brotherhood and harmony," he added.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

