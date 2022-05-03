Bhadohi carpet warehouse engulfs in flame, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a carpet trader here, causing an estimated loss of Rs 10 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The warehouse, owned by Gopalji Barnwal at Madho Singh in the Aurai area of the district, was engulfed in flames at around 2 pm on Monday, he said.

No casualty was reported and no damage was caused to a bank situated in the same building, District Fire officer Om Prakash Mathur said.

Officials said they suspect that the ongoing welding work in the warehouse could be the reason behind the blaze.

Prima facie, the total damage due to the fire is estimated to be Rs 10 crore, Mathur said.

He said that the carpet company had not taken a 'No Objection Certificate' from the fire department and there was no fire fighting arrangement in the warehouse.

District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said a case will be lodged for the violation.

