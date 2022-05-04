J-K LG lays foundation stone for Amarnath Shrine Board office in Srinagar

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of the Amarnath Shrine Board Office in Srinagar on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG and the CEO of the Amarnath Shrine Board, along with Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, had visited the Baltal Base Camp, Domail access point, Car Parking area and other proposed sites for halt stations that have a first-hand appraisal of augmentation of the pilgrims' staying capacity for ensuring smooth conduct of the Amarnath yatra.

The extensive tour of Baltal and on the spot assessment of the upgraded facilities took place for the convenience of the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra 2022. According to an official statement by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Kumar was appraised for the activities and developmental works undertaken to enhance the staying capacity at halt stations by 2-3 times the existing capacity.

Based on his inspection of the proposed separate sites for the service providers located on the other side of Nallah Sindh, he directed the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to frame a proposal for installing an iron bridge, so that the patch of land could be used by the service providers during the Yatra period. He also emphasized for proper levelling of all proposed sites before pitching tents. As the administration is expecting nearly 8 lakh (8,00,000) devotees this year, they are making regular efforts to make the pilgrimage (inclusive of accommodation facilities, langar and sanitation) smooth for them, before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra on June 30. The yatra will conclude on August 11. (ANI)

