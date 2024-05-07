Left Menu

Generosity Flows: Data Patterns Donates Rs 29 Lakh to Empower Jayam Special School

Defence and aerospace electronics solution provider Data Patterns India Ltd has contributed Rs 29 lakh towards construction of a new building for Jayam Special School here, the company said on Tuesday.Jayam Special School is home to 174 children with autism, intellectual disability, slow learning and learning disability.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:42 IST
Generosity Flows: Data Patterns Donates Rs 29 Lakh to Empower Jayam Special School
  • Country:
  • India

Defence and aerospace electronics solution provider Data Patterns (India) Ltd has contributed Rs 29 lakh towards construction of a new building for Jayam Special School here, the company said on Tuesday.

Jayam Special School is home to 174 children with autism, intellectual disability, slow learning and learning disability. It follows the State Board syllabus and has a play area, hydrotherapy facility, auditorium among others.

''We believe in nurturing the potential of India's youth, thus fostering a brighter future for generations to come. Through our unwavering support for education, we aim to empower specially-abled children and transform communities.'' said Data Patterns whole-time Director and Promoter Rekha Murthy Rangarajan in a press release today.

The funding by Data Patterns has led to the construction of four class rooms in the school which would help the students meet the educational and vocational needs, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024