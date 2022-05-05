Spurious liquor racket busted in Odisha, 7 arrested

Seven people were arrested after the excise department busted a fake liquor racket in Odisha, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, it conducted a raid at Deulbandh area in Sambalpur city on Wednesday and arrested two persons. After interrogation, the officials raided places in Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts and arrested five people.

Huge quantities of liquor bottles have been seized, excise inspector Annapurna Rath said.

The bottles were being supplied from Deulbandh, while the suspects used to mix water with liquor in Jharsuguda and Bargarh, and were selling it at market price, Rath said.

They usually supplied the fake liquor to remote areas and roadside eateries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)