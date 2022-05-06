Left Menu

Czech prime minister: new oil sanctions proposal goes in right direction -CTK agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:10 IST
Czech prime minister: new oil sanctions proposal goes in right direction -CTK agency
Petr Fiala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The latest European Commission proposal granting the Czech Republic an exemption from a ban on Russian oil imports until mid-2024 goes in the right direction, but talks are still underway, news agency CTK cited Prime Minister Petr Fiala as saying on Friday.

The Czech Republic takes about 50% of its crude oil imports by a pipeline from Russia and lacks sufficient alternative routes to replace the supplies in the short term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022