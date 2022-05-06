Czech prime minister: new oil sanctions proposal goes in right direction -CTK agency
The latest European Commission proposal granting the Czech Republic an exemption from a ban on Russian oil imports until mid-2024 goes in the right direction, but talks are still underway, news agency CTK cited Prime Minister Petr Fiala as saying on Friday.
The Czech Republic takes about 50% of its crude oil imports by a pipeline from Russia and lacks sufficient alternative routes to replace the supplies in the short term.
